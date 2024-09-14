Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 2

The season got off to a rocky start for Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns after getting blown out as the betting favorite against the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson was poor for much of the game, failing to drive the ball down the field multiple times in the first three quarters.

A civil lawsuit is creating another distraction for the organization, so they must travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Jaguars also performed poorly in Week 1. Although their play on the field was spectacular, they surrendered a second-half lead to the Dolphins and ultimately lost the game.

The pressure is more likely on the Browns in this game. A loss to the Jaguars could lead to possible quarterback controversy and tension in Cleveland.

Game Details and How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Browns vs. Jaguars

The latest odds as of Friday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland (+140), Jacksonville (-166)

Cleveland (+140), Jacksonville (-166) Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Total: 41.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the Cleveland Browns are a great teaser option.

“Bringing the Browns up to 9.5 or 10 makes a lot of sense this weekend. They played about as poorly as they could in Week 1 but were up against a buzzsaw in the Dallas Cowboys.

The defensive line for the Browns should be able to pressure Trevor Lawrence and help keep this one within a touchdown at the very least.”

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars team stats, betting trends

The Jaguars 5-3 against the spread as 3+ point favorites last season

The Browns were 11-6 against the spread last season

The Browns have hit the OVER in 10 of their last 10 road games

The Jaguars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Browns

Quarterback matchup for Browns vs Jaguars

Browns: Deshaun Watson – Two years ago, Watson signed a massive five-year 230,000,000 contract extension with the Browns. Last game he threw for just 169 yards 1 TD and 2 INTS

Deshaun Watson – Two years ago, Watson signed a massive five-year 230,000,000 contract extension with the Browns. Last game he threw for just 169 yards 1 TD and 2 INTS Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence – Lawrence is coming off a record signing this offseason. The former #1 overall pick threw for 4,016 yards 21 TDs and 14 INTs last season

Browns vs. Jaguars player news & injuries

Browns Za’Darius Smith (unknown) did not participate in practice

Browns David Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

