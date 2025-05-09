 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign 16 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 9, 2025 11:59 AM

The Dolphins signed seven draft picks on Friday morning and followed that up by announcing 16 undrafted additions to the roster.

UCF cornerback BJ Adams is one of six defensive players in that group. The Dolphins also signed Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante, South Carolina defensive tackle Alex Huntley, Minnesota cornerback Ethan Robinson, Kentucky defensive tackle Tre’vonn Rybka, and Ole Miss safety John Saunders Jr.

Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, Texans Tech tight end Jalin Conyers, Northwestern wide receiver AJ Henning, Western Michigan offensive lineman Tedi Kushi, Missouri running back Nate Noel, Michigan offensive lineman Josh Priebe, Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and Western Michigan offensive lineman Addison West are the offensive additions.

The final signing is Alabama long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.