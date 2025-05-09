Giants sign three picks, 13 undrafted free agents

The Giants have started signing their draft picks.

The team announced that fifth-round offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, seventh-round tight end Thomas Fidone, and seventh-round cornerback Korie Black. Four other picks, including first-rounders Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart, remain unsigned.

In addition to those moves, the Giants announced that they’ve signed 13 undrafted free agents. Elon running back Rushawn Baker, Gardner-Webb wide receiver Jordan Bly, Louisiana wide receiver Dalen Cambre, Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins, Wisconsin cornerback RJ Delancy III, Virginia Tech wide receiver Da’Quan Felton, Oklahoma linebacker Trace Ford, South Carolina cornerback O’Donnell Fortune, Idaho safety Tommy McCormick, Michigan safety Makari Paige, Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II, Ole Miss wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., and Youngstown State offensive lineman Jaison Williams make up that group.

The Giants also announced that they have released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.