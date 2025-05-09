Texans sign seven draft picks, six undrafted free agents

The Texans are down to two unsigned draft picks.

They announced the signing of seven of their nine selections on Friday. As reported on Thursday, one of the signings was second-round wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Higgins received a fully guaranteed four-year deal.

Higgins is joined by third-round wide receiver Jaylin Noel, third-round cornerback Jaylin Smith, sixth-round safety Jaylen Reed, sixth-round quarterback Graham Mertz, seventh-round defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton, and seventh-round tight end Luke Lachey. Second-round tackle Aireontae Ersery and fourth-round running back Woody Marks have not signed.

The Texans also signed West Virginia long snapper Austin Brinkman, Kentucky center Eli Cox, North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie, Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson, Louisiana linebacker K.C. Ossai, and Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna.