Commanders vs. Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Washington Commanders will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens this Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. The battle between Heisman Trophy winners Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson is one that you’ll need to grab your popcorn.

Daniels has already accounted for 1,435 yards of total offense and 8 TDs. Jackson has been equally spectacular this season. He’s accounted for 1,569 yards and 11 TDs this season.

The Commanders are 4-1, and the Ravens are 3-2.

Both teams are entering this contest on streaks. The Commanders have won their last five and the Ravens their previous three.

The Ravens are favored by 7 points on the spread and -302 on the moneyline.

How to Watch Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens Live on Sunday Afternoon

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium City: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens - Week 6

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-320), Washington Commanders (+260)

Baltimore Ravens (-320), Washington Commanders (+260) Spread: Ravens -7

Ravens -7 Total: 51.5

The line opened at Ravens -6 and has moved slightly to reflect Baltimore’s recent form and home-field advantage.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Ravens -6.5:

“This may be a pass from me. However, I think the Ravens at home as a 7-point favorite against a rookie QB are good enough to use as a survivor leg or even tease the Ravens down.”

Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Ravens are 3-2 against the spread this season.

Washington is 4-1 against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 4-3 in their last seven games against the Commanders.

Washington is aiming for a 5-1 start for the first time since 1996

Quarterback Matchup for Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens

Commanders: Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,135 yards, 4 TDs, and 2 INTS.

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,135 yards, 4 TDs, and 2 INTS. Ravens: Lamar Jackson has thrown for 1,206 yards, 9 TDs and 1 INT.

Commanders and Ravens Player News & Injuries

Commanders:

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee) is questionable WR Noah Brown (groin) is questionable RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) is questionable S Quan Martin (neck) is questionable S Percy Butler (groin) is questionable

Ravens:

OT MalaesalaAumavae-Laulu (personal) is questionable. WR Rashod Bateman (groin) is questionable. DT Broderick Washington (knee) is questionable. OT Ronnie Stanley (toe) is questionable. OT Roger Rosengarten (ankle/hand) is questionable.



