Aaron Rodgers, as expected, didn’t show up at Pat McAfee’s Pittsburgh event

It would have been the perfect Pittsburgh introduction for Aaron Rodgers. And it would have made perfect sense.

Rodgers, who makes weekly in-season appearances on Pat McAfee’s show, could have shown up at McAfee’s live event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and announced to Steelers fans and the rest of the world that Rodgers is signing with the Steelers.

It didn’t happen. Regardless of whether such a move fits with Rodgers’s overall style (especially at a time when many were thinking it might happen), the easy answer seems to be that Rodgers still isn’t ready to make the commitment.

And that will spark speculation that Rodgers continues to wait for the Vikings to decide, if they do, that they should pivot to Rodgers for 2025.

Until we know what’s going to happen, we wait. The draft could yield some clues. It’s possible no answer will come until training camp opens.

It’s still possible he’s not going to play at all.