 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinfieldsplayingqb_250410.jpg
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
nbc_pft_wattworth_250410.jpg
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
nbc_pft_jetsdraftingqb_250410.jpg
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinfieldsplayingqb_250410.jpg
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
nbc_pft_wattworth_250410.jpg
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
nbc_pft_jetsdraftingqb_250410.jpg
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers, as expected, didn’t show up at Pat McAfee’s Pittsburgh event

  
Published April 10, 2025 09:19 AM

It would have been the perfect Pittsburgh introduction for Aaron Rodgers. And it would have made perfect sense.

Rodgers, who makes weekly in-season appearances on Pat McAfee’s show, could have shown up at McAfee’s live event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and announced to Steelers fans and the rest of the world that Rodgers is signing with the Steelers.

It didn’t happen. Regardless of whether such a move fits with Rodgers’s overall style (especially at a time when many were thinking it might happen), the easy answer seems to be that Rodgers still isn’t ready to make the commitment.

And that will spark speculation that Rodgers continues to wait for the Vikings to decide, if they do, that they should pivot to Rodgers for 2025.

Until we know what’s going to happen, we wait. The draft could yield some clues. It’s possible no answer will come until training camp opens.

It’s still possible he’s not going to play at all.