Liam Coen looking to tweak Trevor Lawrence’s footwork in 2025

As the Buccaneers offensive coordinator last year, Liam Coen helped bring out the best in quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Now the Jaguars head coach, Coen has noticed some things in Trevor Lawrence’s game that can help take him to the next level as a quarterback.

At his press conference to open the offseason program on Wednesday, Coen noted that he’s been looking for ways to improve Lawrence’s footwork, especially as he’s limited while coming back from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

“It’s not really a change — just tweaking,” Coen said. “He’s extremely talented and he’s made some unbelievable plays in critical moments and led some huge comebacks. He’s played hurt, he’s done so many good things. Now it’s just about, OK, how do we fine-tune it and just tighten it up a little bit to get him in a place where he’s comfortable to cut the ball loose on time and in rhythm regardless of the circumstances? And that’s really what it comes down to. Being able to give him some balance around him so that he can feel like, man, not every play is on me. Not every play I’ve got to — every throw I have to make is going to have to be life or death. We’ve got to create some balance for him so that he can just go play quieted, free of failure and just go let it rip.”

Lawrence noted that there are things he’s noticed about his footwork that have been a weakness he’d like to improve. But also Coen’s offense effectively requires him to do some things differently.

“[T]he system is built around timing and tying your feet to your progression, and playing on-time,” Lawrence said in his Wednesday presser. “And so it allows you to get backside, it allows you to get to checkdowns or whatever it may be, and you can feel comfortable playing on-time. And more than any system I’ve ever learned, it’s structured and based on that. It’s so everything’s tied exactly to — alright this route is on this timing, so then your next progression is off of this footwork, off this timing, so it all ties in perfect.

“I think they’ve [done] a really good job with the system of really thinking through how does it tie into a quarterback’s feet? That’s what we’ve been talking about and it takes some work and flipping my stance — just some little things like that that are small that many people wouldn’t notice, but it is. I have so many banked reps of the other way, I’ve got to just get all these on my own and work them. So once camp comes around, I’m ready to go.”

Coen added that Lawrence now has the time to dive into the footwork, noting the positive of him being able to do it on his own.

“He’s committed to it,” Coen said. “It’s something that we feel strongly about that can help him continue to get better. Ultimately on Sundays, we hope that shows up.”