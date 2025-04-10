Leaving Commanders for Vikings, Jonathan Allen went from an F locker room to an A+

When the NFL Players Association issued its team report cards, the Commanders got an F for the quality of their locker room and the Vikings got an A+. Jonathan Allen sees the difference.

Allen played the first eight years of his NFL career in Washington before signing in Minnesota this offseason, and when he checked out his new locker room, he was impressed — and also disappointed by the quality of the locker room he’d had until now.

“When I came here and see they have kombucha and the drinks in the fridge and the facility, I feel like I’ve been cheated my last eight years. These guys living like this? It’s incredible,” Allen said on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast. “Talking to these guys here and how they focus on getting you to perform at your best when your best is needed, I love that.”

Allen said the Commanders built a good culture last year under new coach Dan Quinn, but he loves the culture they’ve already established with the Vikings. A big part of that is the men in the locker room, but the locker room itself is a part of it, too — Vikings ownership didn’t scrimp, and that means Vikings players feel like they’re going to work in a place where the franchise is invested in making them the best players they can be.