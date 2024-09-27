Denver Broncos vs. NY Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

This is a battle between two teams looking to build on strong and fair to say, dominant wins last weekend.

We are still waiting on Bo Nix’s first touchdown pass as an NFL quarterback, but Nix and the Broncos outgained the Bucs 352-223 and rolled to a 26-7 win in Tampa.

Jets’ fans got a look at vintage Aaron Rodgers last week in a 24-3 victory over the Patriots. The all-time great got 8 different receivers involved and threw for 281 yards and 2 TDs and even ran for 18 yards.

Critics will claim the Buccaneers were banged up and the Patriots are just a bad team, but at the end of the season they add up the wins and not the reasons why.

The Denver defense is aggressive, forces turnovers, and is a certain step up in competition for Rogers and the Jets’ offense. On the other side of the ball, the New York defense is healthier and will pressure Nix far more than a banged-up Tampa team did last week.

Lets dive into this matchup and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Broncos vs. Jets

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Met Life Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Denver Broncos (+340), New York Jets (-440)

Denver Broncos (+340), New York Jets (-440) Spread: Jets -7.5

Jets -7.5 Total: 39.5

This line opened New York -8 and has fluctuated some but never dropped below the Jets -7. It’s a big number considering the Total is under 40, but that probably speaks to the inability of Bo Nix to generate touchdowns for Denver.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBrad Thomas) likes the Jets but as part of a teaser:

“There’s no way that I’m going to be pro-Broncos after a massive road victory in Tampa last week. I like the Jets. I think they’re a better teaser leg than playing them at -7.5.”

Broncos vs. Jets team stats, betting trends

The Jets lead the all-time series 14-11-1.

The Broncos tallied 7 sacks last week in the win over Tampa Bay.

The Jets are #1 in the NFL on 3 rd down converting 56.8% of their opportunities.

down converting 56.8% of their opportunities. The Jets have covered in 3 straight matchups against AFC teams.

The Broncos have lost 4 of their last 5 games on the road against teams with winning records.

The Jets have outscored their last 2 opponents 48-20.

The Jets are 2-0 ATS and 2-0 to the Game Total UNDER the last 2 weeks.

Broncos’ bettors have cashed the Game Total UNDER in each of Denver’s last 2 games.

Quarterback matchup for Broncos vs. Jets

Denver: Bo Nix – the rookie is coming off a solid game vs. Tampa Bay in which he was 25-36 for 216 yards. While he did not throw a TD pass, he did not throw an INT for the first time in his young NFL career.

Bo Nix – the rookie is coming off a solid game vs. Tampa Bay in which he was 25-36 for 216 yards. While he did not throw a TD pass, he did not throw an INT for the first time in his young NFL career. New York: Aaron Rodgers – the veteran is coming off his best game of the season. He completed 77.1% of his passes for 281 yards and 2 TDs. He also ran 3 times for 18 yards.

Denver vs. New York player news & injury updates

Jets’ LB C.J. Mosley (toe) did not participate in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jets’ OT Morgan Moses (knee) will be out 2-4 weeks and has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Broncos’ LB Nate Singleton (knee) was placed on IR Wednesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Broncos WR Josh Reynolds (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Broncos’ TE Nate Adkins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

