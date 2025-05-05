 Skip navigation
Raiders name Anthony Patch senior personnel executive

  
Published May 5, 2025 12:56 PM

The Raiders have added to their front office under first-year General Manager John Spytek.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that the club has hired Anthony Patch as senior personnel executive.

Patch was previously with the Eagles, serving as senior director of college scouting. He’d held that position since 2016, previously serving as director of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, an area scout, and college scouting coordinator.

Las Vegas also recently named Brian Stark assistant G.M. and Johnathon Stigall as assistant director of college scouting as the club continues to remake its front office under Spytek.