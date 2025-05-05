Elijah Moore: Josh Allen made decision to sign with Bills “very, very easy”

Wide receiver Elijah Moore officially signed with the Bills on Monday and then met with the media to discuss why he decided to come to Buffalo.

The list of reasons started with the player who will be charged with getting him the ball this fall. Moore said quarterback Josh Allen’s presence made it “very, very easy” to decide on the Bills as his next team.

Moore also cited his fit with the offense when discussing what appealed to him about the Bills. Moore said he was looking for a club where his “talent isn’t really there” and that he found it with the Bills.

“As far as what I bring, it’s kinda not like similar to the other guys in the room,” Moore said, via Matthew Bove of WKBW.

Moore’s addition came after General Manager Brandon Beane pushed back at criticism for not making a bigger move for a receiver during this year’s draft. The veteran might not be as splashy a name as some would have hoped, but the Bills offense hit high levels without them last year and Allen remains reason enough to believe that they’ll be there with Moore as well.