Eagles vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Tampa, FL, in hopes of avenging last season’s embarrassing playoff loss. The Eagles lost to the Buccaneers 32-9 in that game and were bounced from the playoffs.

Tampa Bay has had Philadelphia’s number over the past 10 years. They are 5-1 in that time and lead the overall series 12-11-0.

Head coach Nick Sirianni could find himself on the hot seat after finishing last season with six losses in Philly’s last seven games and losing in the Wild Card round by more than three touchdowns. The start of this season has not cooled things for Sirianni. A few questionable decisions and play calls by the Eagles’ Head Coach in their loss to Atlanta has overshadowed any good will built up during their two wins.

The poor coaching spilled over to their game last week against the New Orleans Saints. They escaped with a win, but if Sirianni doesn’t come out of Tampa with a win, his head could be on the chopping block.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers live Sunday afternoon

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa, FL

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 4

The latest odds as of Thursday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+105), Philadelphia Eagles (-125)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+105), Philadelphia Eagles (-125) Spread: Eagles -2

Eagles -2 Total: 43.5

The line opened at -2.5 in favor of the Eagles, it got as low as -1.5 but has since moved back to -2. The total has fallen from 45.5 to 42.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Saquon Barkley Over 76.5 rushing yards:

“The Eagles are down to their last remaining weapon, Saquon Barkley. The Bucs’ run defense has not been the finest this season, allowing 137 yards per game. If Vita Vea is not 100%, that run defense will take another big hit. Barkley’s usage will be insane in this game. Add that he’s cleared this number in every game this season, and the over on his rushing yards is my play.”

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers team stats and betting trends

The Eagles are 2-1 against the spread this season

The Buccaneers are 2-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 1-2 in Buccaneers games this season

The Eagles are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 as a road favorite

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Eagles’ last 5 games

Quarterback matchup for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles – Jalen Hurts is hoping to find his form this season. He’s had an issue with turning the ball over. Hurts has six turnovers this season.

Jalen Hurts is hoping to find his form this season. He’s had an issue with turning the ball over. Hurts has six turnovers this season. Buccaneers – After signing a contract extension in the summer, Baker Mayfield has led his team to a 2-1 record so far this season.

Eagles and Bucs player news & injuries

· Eagles WR AJ Brown (hamstring) is scheduled to practice Friday but is still questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) is not practicing Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Eagles RT Lane Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield JR (foot) has been declared out for Sunday’s game.

· Buccaneers DT Dalijah Kancey (undisclosed) has been declared out for Sunday’s game.

· Buccaneers RT Luke Goedeke (concussion) has been declared out for Sunday’s game

