49ers OC Klay Kubiak: Christian McCaffrey “looks awesome,” want get him ball as much as we can

One of the biggest things that went wrong for the 49ers in 2024 was running back Christian McCaffrey’s health, but things are looking better as the team makes its way through their offseason program.

McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the year with an Achilles injury and then was shut back down after four games because of a knee injury. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said at a Thursday press conference that McCaffrey “looks awesome” and that the team’s plans to make him a focal point of the offense haven’t changed because of last year’s issues.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get him the ball as much as we can,” Kubiak said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Health is really important. He’s one of our signature players on offense.”

Kubiak’s reference to McCaffrey’s health acts as a reminder that the team would benefit from finding ways to limit his exposure to injuries along with finding ways to get him the ball, but that can be easier said than done when trying to score points in the fall.