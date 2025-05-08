Giants waive DL Casey Rogers

The Giants dropped a defensive lineman from their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived Casey Rogers. His spot will likely be filled by an incoming player during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Rogers signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Oregon in 2024. Rogers also played at Nebraska during his time in college.

The Giants put Rogers in the lineup for a pair of games during his rookie season. He did not record any tackles in 33 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.

Third-round pick Darius Alexander was added to the defensive line group last month. He joins Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Dexter Lawrence, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Jeremiah Ledbetter, and D.J. Davidson on the top rungs of the Giants depth chart.