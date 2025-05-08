Texans second-round WR Jayden Higgins gets a fully guaranteed contract

The Texans have agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins, according to multiple reports.

Higgins will receive a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million contract, the first time ever a second-round pick has gotten a fully guaranteed contract.

The Texans made the Iowa State product the 34th overall pick.

He caught 87 passes for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Cyclones after catching 53 passes for 983 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Higgins transferred to Iowa State from Eastern Kentucky.

The Texans drafted another Iowa State receiver, Jaylin Noel, in the third round, and Noel and Higgins join former Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson on the Texans’ roster.