Jets release three players

The Jets released three players Thursday, the team announced.

Linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and wide receivers Easop Winston and Marcus Riley were cut.

Ciarlo originally signed with the Jets a year ago as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Army. The Jets waived him in August and re-signed him this offseason.

He served as a Black Knights co-captain in 2023 and started 24 games in 2022-23.

Winston signed with the Jets in January after spending the last six weeks of the 2024 season on the Jets’ practice squad. The Washington State wide receiver also has spent time with the Rams, Saints, Browns and Seahawks. He played three games with New Orleans in 2021.

Riley signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Florida A&M after the 2024 draft. The Jets waived him in August and re-signed him this offseason.