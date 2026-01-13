Texans go 92 yards to take a 7-3 lead on Steelers

The Texans have had three drives, starting at their own 10, 26 and 8. It hasn’t mattered.

They had the second-longest drive of the postseason in their history, going 92 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. C.J. Stroud completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk, giving the visitors a 7-3 lead with 8:28 remaining in the first half.

The Texans had 14 plays and used up 7:01.

Running back Woody Marks was a big part of the drive, but he is questionable to return. Marks hit his head on the ground on a 7-yard run to the Pittsburgh 6. He is undergoing a concussion check.

Marks has nine carries for 51 yards, and Kirk has three catches for 46 yards. Stroud is 9-of-13 for 97 yards.

The Steelers scored on a 32-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 6:02 left in the first quarter.