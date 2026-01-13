 Skip navigation
Sean McVay will coach 15th postseason game — against 15th different opponent

  
Published January 12, 2026 09:04 PM

Nine years ago today, the Rams hired coach Sean McVay. (He still isn’t 40.) In six days, he’ll coach his 15th career postseason game.

And here’s a nutty stat, as noted by John Breech of CBS Sports. McVay’s 15th career playoff game will happen against his 15th different playoff opponent.

Here they are: Falcons (2017), Cowboys (2018), Saints (2018), Patriots (2018), Seahawks (2020), Packers (2020), Cardinals (2021), Buccaneers (2021), 49ers (2021), Bengals (2021), Lions (2023), Vikings (2024), Eagles (2024), Panthers (2025), Bears (2025).

The only NFC teams McVay hasn’t faced in the playoffs are the Commanders and Giants.

If the Rams win on Sunday at Soldier Field, McVay will have his first career repeat postseason opponent, in the Seahawks or the 49ers.