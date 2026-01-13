 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Texans lead Steelers 7-6 at halftime despite two turnovers

  
Published January 12, 2026 09:45 PM

The Texans lead the Steelers 7-6 at halftime of Monday Night Football.

Houston’s No. 1-ranked defense has Aaron Rodgers visibly frustrated. The Steelers have 94 yards, and Rodgers is 9-of-15 for 75 yards. The Texans have sacked him twice.

The Steelers defense forced turnovers that gave the Steelers offense at their own 44 and the Houston 21, and Pittsburgh got only a field goal out of the two takeaways.

Chris Boswell has field goals of 32 and 35 yards as the Steelers are 0-for-2 in the red zone.

DK Metcalf has two catches for 42 yards with one drop.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who didn’t lose a fumble in the regular season, has four fumbles tonight. He lost two, with Keeanu Benton and Jack Sawyer each forcing one. The Texans defense, though, saved him.

He is 13-of-20 for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans scored their points on a 14-play, 92-yard drive, with Stroud hitting Christian Kirk for a 6-yard touchdown. Kirk has five catches for 58 yards and Nico Collins three for 21.

The Texans have 198 total yards, with Woody Marks rushing for 59 yards on 11 carries.

Houston is 7-of-9 on third down.