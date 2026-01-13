 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nico Collins carted off with head injury

  
Published January 12, 2026 10:42 PM

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was carted off the sideline with a head injury.

Collins attempted to catch a low throw from C.J. Stroud with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter when his head banged against the hard turf at Acrisure Stadium.

Collins remained on the turf and needed assistance to get off the field. After a brief visit to the sideline medical tent, he was helped onto a cart. Collins had a towel over his head as he departed.

The Texans list him as questionable to return as he gets a concussion check.

Houston got a field goal out of the drive, with Ka’imi Fairbairn kicking a 51-yarder to give the Texans a 10-6 lead. The Texans have outgained the Steelers 324 to 142.

Stroud’s three turnovers have kept the Steelers in the game.

UPDATE 10:53 P.M. ET: The Texans have ruled out Collins with a concussion.