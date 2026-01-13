Nico Collins carted off with head injury

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was carted off the sideline with a head injury.

Collins attempted to catch a low throw from C.J. Stroud with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter when his head banged against the hard turf at Acrisure Stadium.

Collins remained on the turf and needed assistance to get off the field. After a brief visit to the sideline medical tent, he was helped onto a cart. Collins had a towel over his head as he departed.

The Texans list him as questionable to return as he gets a concussion check.

Houston got a field goal out of the drive, with Ka’imi Fairbairn kicking a 51-yarder to give the Texans a 10-6 lead. The Texans have outgained the Steelers 324 to 142.

Stroud’s three turnovers have kept the Steelers in the game.

UPDATE 10:53 P.M. ET: The Texans have ruled out Collins with a concussion.