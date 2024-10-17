Eagles vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Who else remembers John Mara lamenting the potential loss of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles during HBO’s Hard Knocks? For those who need a refresher… “I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia,” Mara said. With that, please excuse the Giants’ owner if he shows up Sunday with bags under his eyes as the former Giant has thrived in Philadelphia rushing for 486 yards (3rd in NFL). Furthermore, it is not a leap to expect the veteran back to enjoy a big day in his homecoming at MetLife Stadium as the Giants allow a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry and Barkley is averaging a career-best 5.3 yards per carry.

Even with Barkley racking up yardage and other positive stats, the Eagles’ offense has been lackluster for the bulk of the season. Wide receivers DaVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are each healthy and back in the lineup for a 2nd straight week. Expect their timing with QB Jalen Hurts to be improved from last weekend. It needs to be especially with Dallas Goedert hurting.

The Giants quietly expect Malik Nabers back this Sunday and that will lift the entire offense. The rookie wide receiver has caught 35 passes for 386 yards with 3 TDs. The offensive line, however, took a major blow this week when Andrew Thomas was placed on IR with a Lisfranc injury.

Lets dive into this battle between the Eagles (3-2) and Giants (2-4) and their frustrated fan bases.

Game Details and How to watch Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

1 PM EST Site: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium City: Eat Rutherford, NJ

Eat Rutherford, NJ TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Eagles @ Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-166), New York Giants (+140)

Philadelphia Eagles (-166), New York Giants (+140) Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Total: 42.5

There has been some money come in on the Giants since the number opened at Eagles -3.5 and the Total has dropped a point as the number has moved from 43.5 to where it stands at 42.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is looking to the player prop market for his play in this game:

“This is probably the toughest game of the whole entire week to cap, in my opinion, because home dogs didn’t win a single game last week and here we have the Giants who probably look better than the Eagles. I’ll settle with Daniel Jones OVER 210.5 passing yards. I don’t think the Giants can run on that front seven and think they’ll have to be passing all game long, in a negative game script so give me Daniel Jones over 210.5.”

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have scored 1 st in 80% of their games this season. The Giants have done so in 16.7% of their games.

in 80% of their games this season. The Giants have done so in 16.7% of their games. The Eagles are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games as the favorite.

The Eagles have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against teams with losing records.

The Giants’ last three games against NFC East opponents have gone UNDER the Total.

Philadelphia runs the 6 th most plays per game in the NFL but ranks just 18 th in points per game.

most plays per game in the NFL but ranks just 18 in points per game. Philadelphia is 8-2 in their last 10 against the Giants averaging 30.1 points per game in those 10.

Saquon Barkley has rushed for 486 yards (3rd in NFL)

Quarterback matchup for Philadelphia @ New York

Eagles: Jalen Hurts – completed 16 of 25 passes for 264 yards against Cleveland last week. Has not thrown an interception in the last 2 games. Has been sacked 14 times in 5 games this season.

Giants: Daniel Jones – averaged just 5 yards per attempt last week against Cincinnati. Completed 22 of 41 passes for 205 yards. Turnover-prone in the past, Jones’ numbers are down at least a touch as he has thrown “only” 4 INTs.

Eagles and Giants injury update

Philadelphia LT Jordan Mailata (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Philadelphia TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) is not practicing this week but has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Philadelphia LDE Milton Williams (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Philadelphia CB Darius Slay Jr. (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New York LT Andrew Thomas (foot) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game.

New York LB Brian Burns (groin) did not practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

New York WR1 Malik Nabers (concussion) has been limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

New York DT Dexter Lawrence (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Moneyline: NBC Sports is recommending a play on Philadelphia on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on Philadelphia on the Moneyline Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Eagles against the spread

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Eagles against the spread Game Total: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 42.5 points.

