Kyle Dugger says ankle is “doing well” after undergoing tightrope surgery

  
Published May 6, 2025 12:30 PM

After the 2024 season, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger underwent tightrope surgery to repair his right ankle.

While Dugger started 13 games for the Patriots last year — including the team’s final seven contests — Dugger was dealing with a right ankle injury throughout the season.

But now that the team has reached the offseason program, Dugger is feeling healthier.

Via Sophie Weller of AtoZSports.com, when asked in his Tuesday press conference if his ankle is 100 percent, Dugger replied, “It’s doing well.”

Dugger is a key piece of New England’s defense, particularly under new coordinator Terrell Williams. Dugger complimented Williams in the early going of their partnership, saying, “He treats us like pros.”

In 74 career games with 65 starts for the Patriots, Dugger has recorded 24 passes defensed with nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 3.5 sacks.