B.J. Hill in walking boot at Bengals workouts

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill is at the team’s workout on Tuesday, but he’s not ready for full participation.

Multiple reporters at the Bengals facility passed along word that Hill is an observer because of a walking boot on his lower left leg. It’s not clear what injury has led Hill to don the protective device, but Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com notes that Hill was not wearing it during an open locker room period last week.

Hill signed a three-year deal to stay with the Bengals in March. He has been with the team since 2021.

Hill appeared in 15 games last season and had 56 tackles and three sacks in those contests.