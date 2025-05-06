 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

B.J. Hill in walking boot at Bengals workouts

  
Published May 6, 2025 12:06 PM

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill is at the team’s workout on Tuesday, but he’s not ready for full participation.

Multiple reporters at the Bengals facility passed along word that Hill is an observer because of a walking boot on his lower left leg. It’s not clear what injury has led Hill to don the protective device, but Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com notes that Hill was not wearing it during an open locker room period last week.

Hill signed a three-year deal to stay with the Bengals in March. He has been with the team since 2021.

Hill appeared in 15 games last season and had 56 tackles and three sacks in those contests.