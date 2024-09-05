Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1

The NFL goes global Friday Night when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers square off in Sao Paolo, Brazil in a key NFC contest. This is the league’s first game in South America in its history.

The Eagles will be looking to start fast after a dreadful finish last season when they did qualify for the playoffs but got smacked in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers will look to carry all of the momentum earned from their late season winning streak and playoff push that resulted in a postseason win over Dallas and parlay it all into a quick start in 2024.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, live odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles live Friday night:

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Corinthians Arena

City: Sao Paolo, Brazil

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Latest Game odds for Packers vs. Eagles - Week 1

The latest odds as of Wednesday evening via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (+110), Philadelphia Eagles (-130)

Green Bay Packers (+110), Philadelphia Eagles (-130) Spread : Eagles -2

: Eagles -2 Total : 49 points

This game opened at Eagles -1.5 with a Total of 48.5 and so there has been a bit of money that has come in on the Eagles as well as the OVER.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the additions Philadelphia made on defense this past offseason:

“I’m just going to go with the Eagles on the Moneyline. Why? Because I like the changes they made in the secondary. That was their weak point bringing in Quinyon Mitchell, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and oh yeah, I know he is hurt and will miss Game 1, but I love another of their additions, Devin White to anchor that linebacker corps.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes an Eagle from the offensive side of the ball:

“I love the addition of Saquon Barkley. That’s where I’m staying because he’s going to score a touchdown in his debut. Not only will his red zone touches double with the Eagles, they may even triple with the Eagles, and that’s going to start here in this game. So, I think for a price of +100 to -110 Saquon Barkley, that’s good money.

Packers vs. Eagles team stats, betting trends

Green Bay started 2-5 but finished the season with a record of 9-8

The Packers lead the all-time series 28-18 and are 3-2 in the last 5

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-1 on the Moneyline in their last 5 season openers

The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 on the Moneyline in their last 5 season openers

Quarterback matchup for the Green Bay Packers vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Packers: Jordan Love – in his 1 st full season as QB1 in Green Bay, Love completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards including 32 TDs



Jordan Love – in his 1 full season as QB1 in Green Bay, Love completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards including 32 TDs Eagles: Jalen Hurts – considered a down season for Hurts, the Eagles’ QB completed 65.4% of his passes for 3,858 yards and 23 TDs

Player news & recent stats

Jordan Love threw 19 TDs and 1 INT down the stretch last season



Kellen Moore is the new Offensive Coordinator in Philadelphia



A.J. Brown had 106 receptions on 158 targets for 1,456 yards and 7 TDs



Bryce Huff arrives in Philly after a big 2023 with the Jets that included 10 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks



New Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs ran for 805 yards (61.9 per game) and 6 TDs with the Raiders last season



Linebacker Devin White (ankle) did not travel with the team to Brazil

