Saints’ remaining QBs are Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener

Derek Carr’s retirement leaves the Saints with three quarterbacks, who have a combined record of 0-7 as NFL starters, on their roster.

The holdovers from last year are 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, and 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener. When Carr missed time with injuries last season, Rattler started six games and Haener started one. The Saints went 0-7 in those games, with both Rattler and Haener averaging 5.8 yards per pass.

The newcomer is second-round rookie Tyler Shough, who is 25 years old after a long college career that saw him spend three years at Oregon, three years at Texas Tech and one year at Louisville. The Saints knew Carr had a significant injury to his throwing shoulder when they drafted Shough, which suggests that they see Shough as Carr’s heir apparent.

Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end on the Saints’ roster but is actually their most experienced NFL quarterback, with a career record of 7-2 as a starter and a stat line of 193 completions on 302 attempts, for 2,369 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Hill has more wins, completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns in his NFL career than the three quarterbacks on the roster combined.

Whether the Saints bring in another quarterback remains to be seen, but at the moment they appear set for a wide-open, three-way training camp competition.