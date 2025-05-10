 Skip navigation
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Jets rookie TE Mason Taylor comfortable with “high expectations” that come with family name

  
Published May 10, 2025 06:51 AM

Tight end Mason Taylor had his first practice with the Jets on Friday, but it wasn’t the first time that the second-round pick put on a Jets jersey.

Pictures of Taylor sporting Mark Sanchez’s No. 6 at a childhood birthday party surfaced after the Jets took him because it highlighted the fact that Taylor is playing for one of his father’s former teams. Jason Taylor played for the Jets in 2010 and much has been made of Taylor’s family ties over the last couple of weeks.

Taylor’s father is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and the rookie said on Friday that he welcomes people linking the two of them even though the connection carries elevated expectations.

“There’s high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name,” Taylor said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “But I mean, when people say, like, ‘Oh, let him have his shine,’ you know, ‘Stop saying his dad’s name,’ I mean, I love it. We’re family.”

Taylor’s uncle Zach Thomas is also a Hall of Famer and he knows many people may feel he’s in their shadows, but he said “I love modeling my game after theirs” and the Jets will be hoping he has some portion of their success in his own career.