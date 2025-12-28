 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow throws for 305 yards and 2 TDs as Bengals blow out Cardinals 37-14

  
Published December 28, 2025 03:59 PM

The Bengals and Cardinals were both mathematically eliminated heading into today’s game and had nothing to play for, but the Bengals showed up while the Cardinals did not.

Bengas quarterback Joe Burrow had an excellent game, completing 24 of 31 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns (both to Ja’Marr Chase) and no interceptions. Bengals running back Chase Brown added 22 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

The Bengals won 37-14, and it wasn’t even that close, as the score was 37-7 in the third quarter before the Bengals took their foot off the gas.

It was a meaningless game and the Bengals were winning a blowout, so in the third quarter they decided to have some fun, lining up offensive lineman Cody Ford at wide receiver and throwing to him — and he caught the ball, broke a tackle and gained 21 yards. Today is Ford’s 29th birthday, and that was a great gift.

The Cardinals’ lone bright spot came in the form of tight end Trey McBride, who caught 10 passes and set a new NFL record for catches in a season by a tight end.

With the win, the Bengals improve to 6-10 on the season. The Cardinals fall to 3-13.