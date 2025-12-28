Trey McBride sets new NFL record for catches in a season by a tight end

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is the new NFL record holder for catches in a season by a tight end.

McBride caught 10 passes today in Cincinnati, bringing his season total to 119. The previous record for catches in a season by a tight end was 116, set by Zach Ertz of the Eagles in 2018.

McBride had 111 catches last season, and his 230 catches over the last two years are by far the most catches by a tight end over a two-year stretch.

It was an ugly day for the Cardinals today in Cincinnati, but McBride was an exception, and he’s established himself as an elite player on a team that needs more of them.