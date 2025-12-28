 Skip navigation
Seahawks move to 13-3 with 27-10 win over Panthers

  
Published December 28, 2025 04:01 PM

The Seahawks moved another step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 27-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Seattle (13-3) will be the top seed with a win over the 49ers next week. The Panthers, meanwhile, fell to 8-8 and will play the Buccaneers for the NFC South title next week.

The Seahawks defense smothered the Panthers, limiting them to 52 plays, 139 yards and 10 first downs. Carolina was 1-for-11 on third down.

The Panthers had two turnovers in four plays in the third quarter, with Chuba Hubbard losing a fumble and Bryce Young throwing an interception. The Seahawks converted the short fields into touchdown drives of 21 and 29 yards in a 3-minute, 13-second span to take a 17-3 lead.

In their first six drives, the Seahawks had a field goal, turned it over on downs, punted twice, threw an interception and lost a fumble. But they scored on their next four possessions, with Zach Charbonnet getting touchdowns runs of 2 yards and 1 yard, AJ Barner catching a 17-yard pass from Sam Darnold for a touchdown and Jason Myers kicking a 30-yard field goal.

The Seahawks gained 288 yards, with Darnold going 18-of-27 for 147 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. Charbonnet ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 72 yards.

DeMarcus Lawrence had six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and Julian Love had an interception of Young.

Young was 14-of-24 for 54 yards and a pick. Rico Dowdle had 12 carries for 59 yards, and Chuba Hubbard had four carries for 12 yards and a lost fumble.