How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this week on Sunday Night Football in an AFC showdown featuring two of the top quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens.

Buffalo Bills:

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills remain undefeated this season after a dominant 47-10 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. Allen completed 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards, with four touchdowns, and led the team with 44 rushing yards. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 13th time since his NFL career began in 2018.

Khalil Shakir also had a standout performance in the win, scoring a touchdown and catching all six passes thrown to him. The third-year wide receiver has now caught the last 27 targets, matching the record for the most consecutive receptions by any receiver since 1991. He currently leads the Bills in both receptions and receiving yards this season.

Baltimore Ravens:

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens secured their first win of the season with a thrilling 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Baltimore led the game 22-6 entering the fourth quarter but the Cowboys scored three touchdowns in just six minutes. The Ravens managed to hold on for the win despite the late surge. Baltimore finished with 456 yards of total offense, 274 of those came from the ground. RB Derrick Henry had 25 carries for 151 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns—setting season highs in all three categories. Jackson completed 12-of-15, for 182 pass yards, and 1 pass touchdown. On the ground, he had 14 carries, 87 rush yards, and 1 rush touchdown

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens:

When: Sunday, September 29

Sunday, September 29 Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Allen stresses benefit of spreading ball around:

Allen stresses benefit of spreading ball around:

Ravens find their Superpower vs Cowboys:

Ravens find their Superpower vs Cowboys:

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

