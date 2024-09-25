Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week for 13th time

Bills quarterback Josh Allen continued his torrid start to the season in Monday night’s win over the Jaguars.

Allen was 23-of-30 for 263 yards and four touchdowns to fuel Buffalo’s 47-10 rout. The win moved the team to 3-0 on the season and it resulted in Allen being named the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

It’s the 13th time that Allen has taken the prize since joining the Bills as a 2018 first-round pick.

Allen has completed 75 percent of his passes this season while throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions. It’s been a winning formula for the Bills thus far and more of the same over the rest of the schedule would likely put Allen into MVP consideration come the end of the year.