Dak Prescott cleared for everything except contact

Dak Prescott’s right hamstring tore off the bone in a Week 9 game against the Falcons. He underwent surgery Nov. 13 and started his rehab soon after.

Six months later, the Cowboys quarterback is close to being all the way back.

The team’s medical staff has yet to fully clear Prescott, but he is participating in voluntary offseason workouts.

“Pretty much can do it all. Feel good,” Prescott said Tuesday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Yeah, I think I’m just not cleared for contact, which we’ve got a while for that anyways. Yeah, I’m out there in the team activities. Feel good. Just trying to stay that way. Yeah, feeling great.”

Prescott downplayed concerns about the fact that he isn’t fully healed yet.

“People say a lot of things about me, man,” Prescott said. “I just show up and control what I can control [to get] healthy. Trying to stay healthy. Feels good. Yeah, just trying to push the energy and make sure I continue to get better.”

He also said he is ahead, not behind, in his offseason work.

“Am I behind? No,” Prescott said. “Left the [2024] season early. I mean f—k, I was hurt. Excuse me. My offseason started way earlier. Sorry for the language, but my offseason started way earlier, so that’s really essentially why I’m ahead, on top of working with director of rehabilitation Britt [Brown], working with this training staff.”

Prescott, 32, has missed a total of 26 games the past five seasons with ankle, calf, thumb and hamstring injuries. He also had a shoulder injury that caused him to miss practice time in training camp in 2021.