49ers' sale of minority stake sets record with $8.6 billion valuation

  
Published May 20, 2025 04:36 PM

NFL business keeps on booming. And the value of NFL franchise equity keeps on escalating.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the sale of a slice of the 49ers, approved by NFL owners on Tuesday, carries a total franchise valuation of $8.6 billion. That breaks the record set last year, when a minority stake in the Eagles sold at a valuation of $8.3 billion.

The 49ers sold 6.2 percent of the team. Based on the total valuation, the price paid was $533.2 million.

Minority shares typically care a lower value that the majority stake would generate, since it comes with no control over the business.

There’s no team currently seeking to sell a majority stake. The next time it happens, there’s a good chance the valuation will break the $10 billion barrier.

49ers owner Jed York and his family still own 91 percent of the 49ers. In 1977, York’s grandfather, Edward DeBartolo Sr., bought the team for $13 million.