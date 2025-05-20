Report: Jordon Hudson sought content approval, partial ownership of UNC Hard Knocks series

During a recent interview with The Pivot Podcast, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick took a sudden turn to share some alternative facts regarding the disconnect between UNC and the Hard Knocks franchise. As Belichick told it, it wasn’t a fit because “Hard Knocks is training camp and we’re not training camp.”

And we’re not buying that.

Multiple reports indicated a deal was done on Friday, February 28. By Monday, March 3, NFL Films had cut and run.

TheAthletic.com previously reported that Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicist/idea mill/creative muse, “played an instrumental role in stopping the production, related to her request to be heavily involved in the project.” Earlier today, Katherine Rosman of the New York Times reported that Hudson “demanded she be granted content approval and partial ownership of the show.”

Per the report, Hard Knocks producers later learned that Hudson separately was negotiating with EverWonder to make a similar series.

It’s ultimately more evidence to prove that, whatever Hudson’s current role may be, she was very involved with North Carolina football — and she apparently had some sort of responsibility for blocking a reality series that would have increased the profile of the UNC program, boosting its recruiting efforts and enhancing its overall interests.