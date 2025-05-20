Nick Sirianni declines to share any details about his new contract, including duration

When it comes to player contracts, the system generates full and complete transparency. When it comes to head-coaching contracts, the media and fans know only what the team and the coach is willing to share.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is willing to share nothing at all about his new contract.

All that’s known is that: (1) he had one year left on his original contract; and (2) he signed a “multi-year” extension. So, at a minimum, he has a three-year contract.

Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Sirianni declined to disclose anything about the deal. Starting with the fairly innocuous and obvious question of what does multi-year mean?

“I’m not going to get into the details of any of that stuff,” Sirianni said, via a transcript provided by the team.

When asked to explain his reason for complete discretion, Sirianni said, “I just won’t get into the details of any of that. Usually coach contracts are — you don’t get those [details] as much, right?”

He’s right. We don’t. Unless someone with knowledge of the deal blabs, we won’t.

The reality is that coaches, despite the existence of a salary cap, a franchise tag, or other devices to limit their pay, have not seen their salary rates increase at the same rate player pay and franchise revenues/equity have spiked. It reeks of collusion by teams that don’t want to get into a bidding war for coaches, and that don’t want to pay more than they have to pay. After all, every dollar that goes to coaches cuts directly into the profit margin.

And while the best coaches are doing very well, a great coach is far more valuable than a very good player. And very good players are currently making much more than the highest-paid coaches.