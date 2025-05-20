49ers announce Brock Purdy’s five-year contract extension

Brock Purdy officially signed his five-year contract extension through the 2030 season, the team announced Tuesday.

“Brock is a tremendous leader and a fantastic representative for the 49ers organization, and we are ecstatic to get this deal done,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “When we took him with the last pick in the draft, we knew he had potential to succeed in this league, but we had no idea how special of a player he would become. He has played at an exceptionally high level since taking over the starting job, and we look forward to seeing him continue to lead this team for years to come.”

Purdy, 25, was the final pick of the 2022 draft but won the starting job late in his rookie season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He has not get go of the position, going 23-13 as the starter in three seasons with a 4-2 postseason record.

Purdy ha completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 9,518 yards with 64 touchdowns, 27 interceptions and a passer rating of 104.9.