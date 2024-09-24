Bills improve to 3-0 with dominant win over Jaguars

In one of the most one-sided games of this NFL season, the Bills dominated the Jaguars fro start to finish tonight in Buffalo, dominating throughout and winning 47-10.

The 3-0 Bills got a tremendous game from quarterback Josh Allen, who completed 23 of 30 passes for 263 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 44 rushing yards. Allen was excellent and showed why he’s an MVP candidate.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not play well, completing 21 of 38 passes for 178 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Lawrence, the former first overall pick who signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension this offseason, is not playing well enough to justify the investment the Jaguars have put into him. The 0-3 Jaguars have now lost eight straight games started by Lawrence.

Jacksonville looks like it is in for a miserable season, but Buffalo looks like one of the best teams in the NFL. The Bills are contenders, and they dominated tonight.