John Harbaugh: Justin Tucker is working through a technique issue

Arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history, Justin Tucker has had a rough start to the 2024 season.

Tucker is just 5-of-8 on field goals through three games, with his latest miss going wide left from 48 yards out in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s eventual win over the Cowboys.

In his Monday press conference, head coach John Harbaugh said he thinks Tucker will be fine.

“He’s everything that you want in a player and friend,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just a technique issue he’s working through right now. He’s got a technique thing going on. He’ll work through it. He knows exactly what it is and just needs to smooth it back out. I’m very confident that he will.”

Tucker has hit 89.7 percent of his career field goals. But last year, he finished 32-of-37 and just 1-of-5 on attempts of at least 50 yards. This year, he’s 0-of-2 on kicks of 50-plus.

We’ll see if Tucker can get the technique issue corrected in Week 4 when the Ravens host the Bills on Sunday Night Football.