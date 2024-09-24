Damar Hamlin gets his first career interception

Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who inspired America with his perseverance after going into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday Night Football on January 2, 2023, is having a Monday night to remember for positive reasons tonight in Buffalo.

Hamlin intercepted Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter tonight, giving Hamlin the first interception of his NFL career. It set up a Bills touchdown that gave them a 27-3 lead over the Jaguars.

And it also served as another reminder of what a tremendous comeback Hamlin has made from that dark night in Cincinnati, when a game was canceled and the football world feared that he wouldn’t survive. Hamlin didn’t just survive and didn’t just return to play, he has also continued to improve and earned a starting job this season, and now he has his first interception.

Meanwhile, Hamlin continues to raise awareness for the importance of CPR training and the availability of AED devices at sporting events not just at the professional level, but everywhere. Hamlin has made a difference by becoming the spokesman for a cause he never would have wanted to be linked to.

Hamlin has made a major impact off the field, and tonight he’s making an impact on the field as well.