PFT’s Week 4 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Bills (last week No. 2; 3-0): “JoSH aLlEn Is oVeRraTEd.”

2. Chiefs (No. 1; 3-0): Yes, they keep winning. But they could easily be 0-3.

3. Lions (No. 4; 2-1): Dan Campbell’s temporary address in early February might be in New Orleans.

4. Steelers (No. 7; 3-0): Like recent Steelers teams, they seem destined for the playoffs. Unlike recent Steelers teams, they have a good chance of winning when they get there.

5. Eagles (No. 8; 2-1): It’s not too early to say that beating the Saints avoided a potential disaster.

6. Packers (No. 9; 2-1): With the way Malik Willis is playing, why rush Jordan Love back?

7. Vikings (No. 11; 3-0): Currently, they’re the most balanced team in the NFL.

8. Buccaneers (No. 3; 2-1): We’ll consider it a fluke, for now.

9. Texans (No. 5; 2-1): They really missed Joe Mixon on Sunday.

10. Saints (No. 10; 2-1): A huge game looms in Atlanta.

11. 49ers (No. 6; 1-2): If they can weather the storm of injuries, they can still be very competitive.

12. Jets (No. 12; 2-1): Aaron Rodgers is all the way back.

13. Falcons (No. 13; 1-2): They blew a shot at a second signature win, six days apart.

14. Ravens (No. 14; 1-2): The Ravens should propose this rule change in March — reduce each game to 45 minutes.

15. Commanders (No. 26; 2-1): It’s a good thing for Malik Nabers that they canceled the $10,000 OROY bet.

16. Seahawks (No. 21; 3-0): They haven’t faced great opposition, but they keep winning.

17. Cardinals (No. 22; 1-2): Even with a loss, they’re showing progress.

18. Rams (No. 24; 1-2): Can they continue to win with a lineup peppered with backups?

19. Chargers (No. 15; 2-1): They need Justin Herbert to get healthy, fast.

20. Colts (No. 28; 1-2): The more reps he gets, the better Anthony Richardson will be.

21. Broncos (No. 29; 1-2): Well, now things are getting interesting.

22. Bengals (No. 16; 0-3): The longer the Bengals struggle, the better it is for the team in Kansas City that doesn’t want to see them in January.

23. Cowboys (No. 18; 1-2): They couldn’t afford to not pursue Derrick Henry.

24. Giants (No. 31; 1-2): The smartest thing they’re doing is feeding Malik Nabers.

25. Browns (No. 17; 1-2): At some point, they just have to pay Deshaun Watson to not play.

26. Dolphins (No. 19; 1-2): At this rate, they won’t have to worry about losing in the wild-card round.

27. Bears (No. 20; 1-2): The offensive line needs a lot of work.

28. Patriots (No. 25; 1-2): The sooner Drake Maye starts, the better.

29. Panthers (No. 32; 1-2): Can they string two wins together?

30. Raiders (No. 23; 1-2): Gardner Minshew won the starting job, along with the privilege of eventually being benched.

31. Titans (No. 30; 0-3): Do they regret trading Malik Willis?

32. Jaguars (No. 27; 0-3): If they lose in Houston, Doug Pederson might not be flying back to Jaguars with the team. For reasons very different than the time Urban Meyer stayed behind.