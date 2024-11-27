 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dan Lanning
No. 1 Oregon hosts Washington in first rivalry meeting as members of the Big Ten
Emeka Egbuka
Revenge is on the mind of No. 2 Ohio State in the rivalry game against unranked Michigan
East Carolina
East Carolina promotes interim coach Blake Harrell to permanent head-coaching job after 4-0 run

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_pchate_241127.jpg
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live stream info, kickoff time, for SNF game

  
Published November 27, 2024 01:15 PM
Where teams stand in Week 13 NFL playoff picture
November 26, 2024 04:20 PM
The Football Night in America crew examine the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 13, highlighting a few hopefuls in the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Christian McCaffrey and the reeling San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills game.

San Francisco 49ers:

On the heels of a 28-point loss to the Packers in Week 12, the biggest question for the 49ers this week is who will be the starting QB on Sunday night? Brandon Allen struggled while filling in for Brock Purdy (shoulder) last week and Green Bay took full advantage in Lambeau.

Regardless if Allen or Purdy is behind center, look for head coach Kyle Shanahan to try and get Christian McCaffrey back on track. Last year’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year made his season debut in Week 10 after being sidelined with Achilles tendinitis since early September, but he’s looked like a shell of himself. Can CMC help stop the 49ers’ two-game losing skid or will they fall even further back in the NFC playoff race?

Buffalo Bills:

Josh Allen and the Bills are coming into this Sunday Night Football matchup with the 49ers off a bye after handing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season in Week 11. Allen took the game into his own hands late in the fourth quarter with a spectacular, game-clinching 26-yard touchdown run.

Will Allen have to put on his Superman cape again versus San Francisco? Don’t be surprised if Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady lightens Allen’s workload and leans on James Cook and Ray Davis in the run game after the 49ers just gave up 106 yards and 3 TDs to Packers RB Josh Jacobs in Week 12.

nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241126.jpg
48
Bet it in a Minute: 49ers-Bills in Week 13 SNF
Uncertainty around Brock Purdy’s status has Drew Dinsick staying away from a play on the winner, but he and Jay Croucher both clearly like the over between the 49ers and Bills on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13.

Is Josh Allen the favorite to win NFL MVP?

According to DraftKings, Josh Allen (+150) is the betting favorite to win NFL MVP, followed by Lamar Jackson (+250), Saquon Barkley (+475) and Jared Goff (+700).

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills:

  • When: Sunday, December 1
  • Where: Highmark Stadium Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Bills can clinch division title this week, and Chiefs, Lions can claim playoff spots
It is only Week 13.

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.