How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live stream info, kickoff time, for SNF game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Christian McCaffrey and the reeling San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills game.

San Francisco 49ers:

On the heels of a 28-point loss to the Packers in Week 12, the biggest question for the 49ers this week is who will be the starting QB on Sunday night? Brandon Allen struggled while filling in for Brock Purdy (shoulder) last week and Green Bay took full advantage in Lambeau.

Regardless if Allen or Purdy is behind center, look for head coach Kyle Shanahan to try and get Christian McCaffrey back on track. Last year’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year made his season debut in Week 10 after being sidelined with Achilles tendinitis since early September, but he’s looked like a shell of himself. Can CMC help stop the 49ers’ two-game losing skid or will they fall even further back in the NFC playoff race?

Buffalo Bills:

Josh Allen and the Bills are coming into this Sunday Night Football matchup with the 49ers off a bye after handing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season in Week 11. Allen took the game into his own hands late in the fourth quarter with a spectacular, game-clinching 26-yard touchdown run.

Will Allen have to put on his Superman cape again versus San Francisco? Don’t be surprised if Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady lightens Allen’s workload and leans on James Cook and Ray Davis in the run game after the 49ers just gave up 106 yards and 3 TDs to Packers RB Josh Jacobs in Week 12.

48 Bet it in a Minute: 49ers-Bills in Week 13 SNF Uncertainty around Brock Purdy’s status has Drew Dinsick staying away from a play on the winner, but he and Jay Croucher both clearly like the over between the 49ers and Bills on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13.

Is Josh Allen the favorite to win NFL MVP?

According to DraftKings, Josh Allen (+150) is the betting favorite to win NFL MVP, followed by Lamar Jackson (+250), Saquon Barkley (+475) and Jared Goff (+700).

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills:

When: Sunday, December 1

Sunday, December 1 Where: Highmark Stadium Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

Special Black Friday sale for Peacock

Limited time offer — get a whole year of Peacock for just $19.99, or go monthly for $1.99/mo. for 6 months. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Click here to learn more

What devices does Peacock support?