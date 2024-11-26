Bills can clinch division title this week, and Chiefs, Lions can claim playoff spots

It is only Week 13. Yet, three teams have opportunities to stamp their ticket to the postseason this week.

The Bills can clinch the AFC East, which would their fifth division title in a row.

Buffalo Bills (9-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-6); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with :

BUF win + MIA loss

Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9); Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with :

KC win + MIA loss or tie KC win + DEN loss KC win + LAC loss + DEN tie KC tie + MIA loss

NFC

Detroit Lions (10-1) vs. Chicago Bears (4-7); Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with :

DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie

Note: There are additional scenarios in which Detroit can clinch a playoff spot with a tie and other outcomes that involve the Lions clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker.