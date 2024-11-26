 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills can clinch division title this week, and Chiefs, Lions can claim playoff spots

  
Published November 26, 2024 03:28 PM

It is only Week 13. Yet, three teams have opportunities to stamp their ticket to the postseason this week.

The Bills can clinch the AFC East, which would their fifth division title in a row.

Buffalo Bills (9-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-6); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. BUF win + MIA loss

Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9); Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. KC win + MIA loss or tie
  2. KC win + DEN loss
  3. KC win + LAC loss + DEN tie
  4. KC tie + MIA loss

NFC

Detroit Lions (10-1) vs. Chicago Bears (4-7); Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie
  2. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie
  3. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  4. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie
  5. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  6. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie

Note: There are additional scenarios in which Detroit can clinch a playoff spot with a tie and other outcomes that involve the Lions clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker.