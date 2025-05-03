Mac McWilliams signs rookie contract, Eagles now have five draft picks signed

The Eagles are moving fast to get their rookie class signed.

Today the Eagles announced that they have signed fifth-round cornerback Mac McWilliams from UCF, which means they now have five of their 10 draft picks under contract.

The Eagles were the first team to sign a draft pick when they got linebacker Smael Mondon’s rookie deal done. Soon after that they announced that quarterback Kyle McCord, offensive tackle Myles Hinton and outside linebacker Antwuan Powell-Ryland all signed their rookie contracts as well.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement largely determines the structure of every draft pick’s contract, and that means there’s not a lot of room for protracted negotiations and rookie holdouts are rare. But some teams are still slow to get their rookies’ deals done. The Eagles are moving fast.