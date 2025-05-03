 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mac McWilliams signs rookie contract, Eagles now have five draft picks signed

  
Published May 3, 2025 02:52 PM

The Eagles are moving fast to get their rookie class signed.

Today the Eagles announced that they have signed fifth-round cornerback Mac McWilliams from UCF, which means they now have five of their 10 draft picks under contract.

The Eagles were the first team to sign a draft pick when they got linebacker Smael Mondon’s rookie deal done. Soon after that they announced that quarterback Kyle McCord, offensive tackle Myles Hinton and outside linebacker Antwuan Powell-Ryland all signed their rookie contracts as well.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement largely determines the structure of every draft pick’s contract, and that means there’s not a lot of room for protracted negotiations and rookie holdouts are rare. But some teams are still slow to get their rookies’ deals done. The Eagles are moving fast.