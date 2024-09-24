Jaguars vs. Texans prediction: odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have an AFC South divisional matchup in Week 4 with the Texans as home favorites.

Jacksonville is 0-3 this year after losing to the Dolphins (20-17), Browns (18-13) and Bills (47-10). Jacksonville will be on the road in three of the next four games, including two neutral site games, so nothing will get easier for the Jags.

Houston is 2-1 this season after suffering from a 34-7 smackdown via the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans won their first two games by a combined 8 points to the Bears and Colts, who are a combined 2-4 this year.

Game Details and How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans live on Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Jaguars vs. Texans - Week 4

The latest odds as of Tuesday Evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Texans (-310), Jaguars (+250)

Texans (-310), Jaguars (+250) Spread: Houston -7

Houston -7 Total: 45.5

The spread for this game opened at Houston -4 and has moved substantially in Houston’s favor to -7 after Jacksonville lost 47-10 at Buffalo. The Jags will be on a short week, so this line could move another half or full point.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes CJ Stroud to throw Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns at home on Sunday



“For Houston, Joe Mixon is banged up with an ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 3’s blowout loss to Minnesota (34-7). With or without Mixon, QB CJ Stroud has to air out.

Last season, Stroud tossed two or more touchdowns in eight out of 15 regular season games and one out of two playoff contests as a rookie. This year, Stroud threw two touchdowns in Week 1 at the Colts, but only two combined passing scores in Weeks 2 and 3 (13.0 PPG).

The Jags defense allowed Josh Allen to throw for four touchdowns, Tua Tagovailoa to toss one, while Deshaun Watson didn’t throw any. Stroud can toss two, especially given the current form of the running backs.”

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans team stats, betting trends

Jacksonville and Houston are both 0-3 ATS this season.

Jacksonville and Houston are both 2-1 to the Under this season.

Houston has won 10 of the past 12 meetings versus Jacksonville.

Quarterback matchup for Jacksonville vs. Houston

· Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence – In 2023, Lawrence threw for 4,106 yards and had 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. Lawrence has yet to throw for more than 220 yards in any of the three games this season and two interceptions to two touchdowns.

· Texans: C.J. Stroud – In 2023, Stroud was named Rookie of the Year and completed 63.9% of his 499 pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Stroud has yet to throw for 300 yards in a game this season, but his 709 passing yards are 8th. The second-year starter has a 67.7% completion percentage and 4 touchdowns to 2 interceptions.

Jaguars and Texans player news & injuries

· For Jacksonville, TE Evan Engram is out (hamstring), while RB Tank Bigbsy (shoulder) and S Darnell Savage (quad) are questionable.

· For Houston, RB Joe Mixon (ankle) and OL Juice Scruggs (groin) are questionable.

