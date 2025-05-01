 Skip navigation
Browns first-round pick Mason Graham says he weighs 310 after weighing 296 at the Combine

  
Published May 1, 2025 03:46 PM

When Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham weighed in at 296 pounds at the Scouting Combine, it raised some eyebrows? Graham was listed at 320 in college, and for a defensive tackle, anything under 300 is small. But Graham says he’s currently 310 pounds and that his weight fluctuations are no big deal.

Graham attributed his Combine weight to being hungry and dehydrated at the time he stepped on the scale in Indianapolis and said he’s at a healthy weight right now.

“I was like 304 when I arrived at the Combine and that kind of week took a toll on me,” Graham said, via Cleveland.com. “I was in medical from 10 [a.m.] to 7:30 p.m., I missed some of my formal visits, but I feel like the weight’s not an issue. I’m 310 right now, I feel really good and kind of ready to go just right into rookie minicamp.”

The Browns clearly have no concerns about Graham’s size, given that they spent the fifth overall pick on him. They expect him to be a big presence on their defensive line.