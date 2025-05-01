Titans hope for Treylon Burks to step up after declining his fifth-year option

The Titans will decline the fifth-year option on the contract of wide receiver Treylon Burks, as expected, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

The comments of Chad Brinker, the team’s president of football operations, on Monday hinted at the decision.

Burks, 25, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 6 last season and is not expected back for the start of training camp in July.

“He’s got to get healthy first. That’s the first part,” coach Brian Callahan said Thursday, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “He’s still working back. We’ll see where that ends up when he actually gets cleared.”

Former General Manager Jon Robinson drafted Burks with the 18th overall pick in 2022 after trading Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in a lopsided deal. The Titans are on their second G.M. since then.

Burks has only 20 receptions for 255 yards and no touchdowns in 16 games the past two seasons combined. He had 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown as a rookie. His only other touchdown in three seasons came on a Derrick Henry fumble that Burks recovered in the end zone.

Burks heads into the final year of his contract in his last season to save his Titans career.

“He’s got to come in and make some plays,” Callahan said. “I think he’s always had the ability and he’s shown flashes of it, but we’re just looking for the consistency to show up when it’s time to show up.”