Drake Maye on Stefon Diggs: It’ll be cool to throw to a receiver who’s made plays like him

The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to give give Drake Maye a strong veteran target, despite the receiver coming an ACL tear suffered last October.

In his Thursday press conference, Maye told reporters that he’s been watching Diggs for years and is excited to play wit him.

“Shoot, Stefon, he was one of those guys growing up when I was in high school, he was young in the league. I had him on my fantasy team and things like that — playing with him in Madden,” Maye said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “It’s pretty cool to hopefully now in-season throw to him. He’s coming back obviously from injury. He’s doing great. He’s been around. It’s going to be cool to throw to a receiver who’s made plays like he has.

“He’s made big plays in playoff games and played in a lot of different schemes, played with high-level quarterbacks. Just to see his point of view. It’s my job to give him a chance and go get it.”

Diggs, 31, caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns with the Texans last season before suffering his knee injury. In 2023, he recorded 107 receptions for 1,183 yards with eight TDs in 17 games for Buffalo.