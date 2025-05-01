 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Buccaneers promoting Rob McCartney, Mike Biehl in front office

  
Published May 1, 2025 04:03 PM

The Buccaneers are making a couple of promotions in their front office.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Tampa Bay is promoting Rob McCartney to assistant General Manager and Mike Biehl to vice president of player personnel.

McCartney is entering his 15th season with the Bucs. He previously spent three seasons as the director of player personnel. Before that, McCartney was the club’s director of pro scouting.

He will fill the position vacated by John Spytek, who departed the organization to become the Raiders’ G.M.

Biehl is entering his 12th season with Tampa Bay. He spent the last three years as director of player personnel after also serving as director of college scouting.