Report: Buccaneers promoting Rob McCartney, Mike Biehl in front office

The Buccaneers are making a couple of promotions in their front office.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Tampa Bay is promoting Rob McCartney to assistant General Manager and Mike Biehl to vice president of player personnel.

McCartney is entering his 15th season with the Bucs. He previously spent three seasons as the director of player personnel. Before that, McCartney was the club’s director of pro scouting.

He will fill the position vacated by John Spytek, who departed the organization to become the Raiders’ G.M.

Biehl is entering his 12th season with Tampa Bay. He spent the last three years as director of player personnel after also serving as director of college scouting.