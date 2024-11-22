San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Preview

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) head to Lambeau Field for a Week 12 showdown with the Green Bay Packers (7-3).

The matchup this week is a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round. In that game, the San Fransisco 49ers won 24-21 after Christian McCaffrey scored from six yards out with one minute left on the clock.

Much has changed for the Packers since that Divisional Round playoff game. Aaron Jones has moved away to Minnesota, and former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leads the backfield.

Despite the Packers’ strong 7-3 start, they are just in third place in the NFC North behind the Vikings and the Lions.

At 5-5, the 49ers might view this and the remaining games on their schedule as must-win games. With the 49ers winning four of the last seven meetings between the teams, they might enter with a little more confidence.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Live on Sunday:

• Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

• Time: 4:25 PM ET

• Site: Lambeau Field

• City: Green Bay, WI

• TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers - Week 12

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

• Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+140), Green Bay Packers (-165)

• Spread: Packers -3

• Total: 46.5

The Packers open as a 1-point home favorite; the line has moved to three in favor of the Packers. Given the 49ers’ struggles, the line movement makes sense.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Packers -3

Thomas: “I naturally lean the 49ers in this game had they been fully healthy. Brock Purdy might be a miss and Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Trent Williams are all banged up and could miss this game. This is not a great 49ers team and they are traveling more than two time zones.+

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Packers have covered in two of their two matchups against NFC West teams this season

· The 49ers have won four of five games following a defeat

· Five of the Packers’ last six have stayed under the Total of 47.5

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

• 49ers: Brock Purdy had been efficient, completing 206 of 306 passes. He’s thrown for 2,613 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

• Packers: Jordan Love battled injury early in the season, but he’s been solid/ He’s thrown for 2,081 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Player News & Injuries

49ers:

· QB Brock Purdy (shoulder) is questionable

· OT Trent Williams (ankle) is questionable

· DE Nick Bosa (hip) is questionable

· WR Jacob Cowing (concussion) is questionable

· TE George Kittle (hamstring) is questionable

Packers:

· CB Jaire Alexander (knee) is questionable

· RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable

· LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) is questionable

· S Evan Williams (hamstring) is questionable

· C Josh Myers (wrist) is questionable

