Steelers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, bettring trends, and stats

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 6 classic battle between two gritty teams.

Pittsburgh is 3-2 this season but enters on a two-game losing streak to the Colts (27-24) and Cowboys (20-17). Slow starts plagued Pittsburgh in the last two games, but last year, it was the strong 3-0 finish that got the Steelers to 10-7 and in the playoffs. The Steelers lost 31-17 to the Bills and will have an even tougher stretch in December/January this season.

Las Vegas is 2-3 on the season and has yet to put together a winning streak and won’t have the chance on Sunday since they lost to Denver 34-18 last week. The Raiders are back at home where they beat the Browns (20-16), but lost to the Panthers (36-22). Las Vegas was 6-11 last year after starting 1-4, so they are off to a better start in 2024.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Steelers vs. Raiders - Week 6

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Steelers (-162), Raiders (+136)

Steelers (-162), Raiders (+136) Spread: Steelers -3 (-110)

Steelers -3 (-110) Total: 36.5

The Steelers opened as -1 point road favorites and have been bet out to -3. If this spread gets to -3.5, then a lot of sharps will line up on the Raiders at +3.5 since they are making the quarterback change from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O’Connell. The preseason look-ahead on the total was 42.0, but we now have Justin Fields vs O’Connell compared to Minshew-Russell Wilson, so no surprise the total is much lower now.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Aidan O’Connell to go Over his passing attempts prop against the Steelers’ stingy defense:

“The Raiders make the QB change from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O’Connell and despite it not making much of a difference for the team short or long-term, this is a spot to back O’Connell to go Over his passing attempts prop.

The Steelers are one of the best teams in the NFL regarding limiting the run and stopping big plays on the ground, Las Vegas has trailed in 67% of game time this season, so I don’t expect the Raiders to lean on the run very much. I would play O’Connell’s Over passing attempts and pass on the side or total.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders team stats, betting trends

The Under is 4-1 in the Steelers’ last five games.

The Raiders were 6-2-1 at home against the spread last season.

The Steelers are 4-1 in the last five matchups vs AFC West teams.

The Steelers are 3-2 ATS and have gone 0-2 ATS in the last two.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Steelers: Justin Fields – In 2023, Fields was starting for Chicago and under scrutiny each week. In 2024, Fields is leading a winning football team on eight total touchdowns (5 pass, 3 rush) and one interception through five games. Fields has carried the ball 44 times, which is already more than Kenny Pickett (42) had last season with Pittsburgh.

Raiders: Aidan O’Connell – In 2023, O’Connell started 11 games for the Raiders and tossed 12 touchdowns to 7 interceptions, plus 2,218 passing yards. O’Connell will make his first start of 2024 after being behind Gardner Minshew for 4.5 games.

Steelers and Raiders injury update

For the Steelers, RB Jaylen Warren (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (hamstring), and TE Pat Frierumuth (calf) are all day-to-day ahead of this game.

For the Raiders, RB Zamir White (groin) and DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) are both trending in the wrong direction after missing two straight practices this week.

